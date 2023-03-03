Three Men on Mission 2024: Bansal, Tawde, Chugh in BJP's Panel to Form Roadmap for One Year

With an eye on the 2024 elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda has constituted a three-member special coordination committee to formulate poll strategy and outreach programmes for the next one year. Nadda has given the responsibility to three national general secretaries of the party — Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh.

According to BJP sources, two-three crucial meetings of this committee have been already been held. The last meeting was held on Monday with Nadda and organisation secretary BL Santosh in Delhi.

Sources said the committee will soon complete its on-paper roadmap for the Lok Sabha polls, which will then be implemented on ground. It will include different outreach programmes, scope of its work and participation of top leaders in it. The committee will also plan events, rallies and meetings involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda and top central leaders along with state-wise events for one year.

Before finalising the plan, the state-wise ground situation will be assessed to form the strategy.

NATIONAL EVENTS FROM APRIL 6

Sources also added that the committee is planning to start major national-level programmes across the country from the BJP Foundation Day – April 6 — which can be marked as the beginning of the party’s 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

The committee will start another big publicity campaign from May 30, to mark the ninth anniversary of the Modi government at the Centre.

The BJP top leaders and ministers, through their programmes, will highlight the achievements of the Modi government in the past nine years.

In the coming few days, some sub-committees will also be formed within the three-member special committee of the BJP, said sources.

