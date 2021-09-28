Sidhu Resigns: Punjab Minister, 3 Cong Leaders Quit 'in Solidarity'; More to Follow, Say Sources

A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to Navjot Singh Sidhu, stepped down from their posts hours after the latter resigned as the Congress Pradesh Committee Chief, and sources have told CNN-News18 that more will follow. LIVE updates

“The strategy is to build pressure on the Congress leadership," a top source in the party said.

The biggest loss to Punjab COngress was perhaps Razia Sultana who resigned as the Cabinet minister on Tuesday, just hours after Sidhu quit as the state Congress chief. In her resignation letter to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sultana said she is resigning “in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu".

Sultana is considered close to Sidhu. Her husband Mohd Mustafa, who is a former IPS officer, is a principal strategic adviser to Sidhu. Earlier in the day, Sultana was given charge of the water supply and sanitation, social security, women and child development, printing and stationery departments.

She used to hold the transport department in the Amarinder Singh-led government.

About an hour after Sultana, PPCC treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal also quit his post and sent a one-line resignation letter to CM Channi without giving any reason for his decision.

Notably, Chahal, an actor-turned-politician, was appointed as the Punjab Congress Committee treasure just seven days ago on September 21 formally, days after Channi took oath as the new Chief Minister of the state.

PPCC general secretaries Yoginder Dhingra and Gautam Seth also put in their papers. “What has happened with Sidhu is between him and the high command…but we are here for Punjab…we are concerned with the issues of Punjab. We stand with Sidhu as he is fighting for Punjab," Seth, who is in charge of training in PPCC, told CNN-News18 right after stepping down. “We have resigned due to some issues. We have not resigned from the Congress," he said.

