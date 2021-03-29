Three Prominent J&K Leaders Join Sajad Lone's People's Conference

Sajad Lone-led People’s Conference (PC) received a major boost with the entry of three prominent politicians into the party fold on Monday. Former minister Basharat Bukhari, former legislators Peer Mansoor Hussain and Khursheed Alam on Monday joined the PC in presence of party Chairman Sajad Lone.

Speaking on the occasion, Lone said that the PC will immensely benefit from their experience in politics and public life.

“I wholeheartedly welcome Basharat Bukhari sahib, Mansoor Hussain sahib and Khursheed Alam sahib into the PC. They are experienced and mass-based politicians who will, in the coming decades, play a pivotal role and contribute to the politics and welfare of J&K. Their political acumen and experience will immensely benefit the party. I am hopeful that these leaders will continue to work for the cause of people and help navigate them through these extraordinary and troubled times," he said.

On the occasion, these leaders maintained that “sincerity of thought of the People’s Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone, the history of service and sacrifice of the party obliged them to join the party".

They vowed to take forward the founding mission and objectives of the PC and work for the welfare of the people.

Earlier, former People’s Democratic Party patron and former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Baig joined the PC. Khurshid Alam had also disassociated from the PDP a few days back.