Three Reasons Why Sachin Pilot is Talking to Congress Again After Month-Long Revolt

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in a fresh attempt to untangle the crisis that has pushed the Ashok-Gehlot-led government to the brink in Rajasthan.

Sources said three developments in quick succession brought Pilot back to the discussion table, a month after he revolted against the Congress government along with 18 MLAs in his camp.

The first and perhaps the most key was the special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan police closing the investigation in three cases of sedition, including the one in which Pilot was served a notice, on Friday. The cases were related to attempts to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

Sources told News18 that the legislators in the Pilot camp were relieved by the removal of the sedition charge in the FIRs that were registered over allegations of horse-trading allegedly aimed at dislodging the party’s government in the state.

The Congress high command has also given assurances that it would not take any action against Pilot or the MLAs who supported him in his rebellion, despite the repeated demands from MLAs who support Gehlot.

The CM, too, had indicated on Sunday that he could be agreeable to the rapprochement effort, signalling during the Congress Legislature Party meeting that he would adhere to whatever decision is taken by the party’s central leadership.

The Pilot, camp, has still not commented on these developments.

According to sources, a meeting between Pilot and the Gandhis was held at 12.30 pm on Monday. This came after the former deputy CM of Rajasthan had spoken to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi twice over the phone in the last couple of days, sources said.

As part of the rapprochement formula, Pilot has reportedly also agreed that he and the legislators supporting him will vote for the Gehlot government in a floor test. The CM has convened an assembly session from Friday, August 14, when the 21-day notice condition set by the Governor will get over.

The final formula for the reconciliation, however, will be decided by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, said sources aware of the developments. Visuals on Monday showed Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi leaving together for the home of the Congress president.