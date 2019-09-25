Take the pledge to vote

Three SP MLCs Meet Yogi Adityanath, Many More May Switch to BJP Soon: Sources

Samajwadi Party MLCs Ravishankar Singh 'Pappu', Ramesh Mishra and CP Chandra visited chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently and it is speculated that many others may also switch to the BJP.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:September 25, 2019, 1:16 PM IST
Three SP MLCs Meet Yogi Adityanath, Many More May Switch to BJP Soon: Sources
Representative image.
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) may soon lose more of its members in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, after three MLCs recently met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his Gorakhpur residence.

SP MLCs Ravishankar Singh 'Pappu', Ramesh Mishra and CP Chandra visited the chief minister for what they termed a 'courtesy meet'. However, a current BJP MLC, who formerly belonged to the SP told News18, “There are many more who are willing to switch sides than just three who had met CM. The numbers of SP MLCs in Council will definitely fall in the coming days, it may happen any given day.”

One of the three SP members who met Yogi Adityanath recently is also being investigated in an illegal mining scam that took place during the tenure of Akhilesh Yadav's government.

The SP currently constitutes the majority of the state legislative assembly with 55 out of 100 seats, while the BJP holds 21 seats. BSP and Congress each hold eight and two seats respectively.

In the last few months, three Samajwadi Party members of the Rajya Sabha Surendra Singh Nagar, Sanjay Seth and Neeraj Shekhar also quit to join the BJP and were then elected to the Upper House.

Other than this, former UP Congress leaders Sanjay Sinh and Bhubaneswar Kalita also joined the BJP.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
