Thrikkakara Candidate List: Key Contests in Thrikkakara Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Thrikkakara Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thrikkakara seat is part of the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv.P T Thomas E of INC won from this seat beating Dr.Sebastian Paul of CPM by a margin of 11,996 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Benny Behanan of INC won from this this constituency defeating M.E. Hassainar of CPM by a margin of 22,406 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Ernakulam Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Thrikkakara Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thrikkakara constituency are: J. Jacob of CPI(M), P. T. Thomas of CONG, S. Saji of BJP