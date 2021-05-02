Thrikkakara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

83. Thrikkakara (त्रिकारकरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Ernakulam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Thrikkakara is part of 12. Ernakulam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.68%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,94,031 eligible electors, of which 94,025 were male, 1,00,005 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thrikkakara in 2021 is 1064.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,81,261 eligible electors, of which 87,811 were male, 93,449 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,59,877 eligible electors, of which 78,284 were male, 81,593 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thrikkakara in 2016 was 236. In 2011, there were 176.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv.P T Thomas E of INC won in this seat by defeating Dr.Sebastian Paul of CPIM by a margin of 11,996 votes which was 8.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.42% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Benny Behanan of INC won in this seat defeating M.E. Hassainar of CPIM by a margin of 22,406 votes which was 19.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.88% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 83. Thrikkakara Assembly segment of Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Ernakulam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Ernakulam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Thrikkakara are: Adv P T Thomas (INC), P M Shibu (BSP), S Saji (BJP), Krishnaprasad (DSJP), Dr Terry Thomas (T20PA), Jinu (IND), Dr J Jacob (IND), Binoj (IND), Subin (IND), Riyas Yusuf (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.28%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.68%, while it was 73.76% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 83. Thrikkakara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 147. In 2011 there were 139 polling stations.

EXTENT:

83. Thrikkakara constituency comprises of the following areas of Ernakulam district of Kerala: Wards No.31, 33, 34 & 36 to 51 of Kochi (M. Corporation) and Thrikkakara Panchayat in Kanayannur Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Ernakulam.

The total area covered by Thrikkakara is 54 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thrikkakara is: 9°59’51.4"N 76°18’56.2"E.

