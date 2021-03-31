Thripunithura Candidate List: Key Contests in Thripunithura Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Thripunithura Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thripunithura seat is part of the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv. M Swaraj of CPM won from this seat beating K Babu of INC by a margin of 4,467 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.Babu of INC won from this this constituency defeating C.M.Dinesh Mani of CPM by a margin of 15,778 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Ernakulam Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Thripunithura Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thrippunithura constituency are: M. Swaraj of CPI(M), K. Babu of CONG, K. S. Radhakrishnan of BJP