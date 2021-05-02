Thripunithura Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Kalamassery Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

81. Thripunithura (थ्रिप्पुनिथुरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Ernakulam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Thripunithura is part of 12. Ernakulam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.45%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.68%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,11,581 eligible electors, of which 1,02,407 were male, 1,09,170 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thripunithura in 2021 is 1066.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,98,245 eligible electors, of which 95,968 were male, 1,02,277 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,624 eligible electors, of which 84,471 were male, 87,181 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thripunithura in 2016 was 242. In 2011, there were 180.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv. M Swaraj of CPIM won in this seat by defeating K Babu of INC by a margin of 4,467 votes which was 2.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 40.53% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.Babu of INC won in this seat defeating C.M.Dinesh Mani of CPIM by a margin of 15,778 votes which was 12.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.36% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 81. Thripunithura Assembly segment of Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Ernakulam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Ernakulam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Thripunithura are: K Babu (INC), Dr K S Radhakrishnan (BJP), Adv M Swaraj (CPIM), Arun Babu P C (SS), C B Ashokan (SUCOIC), K P Ayappen (IND), Rajesh Pairoad (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.28%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.03%, while it was 76.35% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 81. Thripunithura constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 152. In 2011 there were 147 polling stations.

EXTENT:

81. Thripunithura constituency comprises of the following areas of Ernakulam district of Kerala: Thripunithura Municipality and Kumbalam, Maradu and Udayamperoor Panchayats in Kanayannur Taluk and Wards No.11 to 18 of Kochi (M. Corporation) in Kochi Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Ernakulam.

The total area covered by Thripunithura is 79 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thripunithura is: 9°54’54.0"N 76°20’32.6"E.

