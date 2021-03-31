Thrissur Candidate List: Key Contests in Thrissur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Thrissur Assembly constituency in Thrissur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thrissur seat is part of the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv.V S Sunilkumar of CPI won from this seat beating Padmaja Venugopal of INC by a margin of 6,987 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv.Therambil Ramakrishnan of INC won from this this constituency defeating P. Balachandran of CPI by a margin of 16,169 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thrissur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Thrissur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thrissur constituency are: P. Balachandran of CPI, Padmaja Venugopal of CONG, Suresh Gopi of BJP