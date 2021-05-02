Kalamassery Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

77. Kalamassery (कलमसेरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Ernakulam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kalamassery is part of 12. Ernakulam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.68%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,01,707 eligible electors, of which 98,152 were male, 1,03,554 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalamassery in 2021 is 1055.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,90,530 eligible electors, of which 92,399 were male, 98,131 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,65,105 eligible electors, of which 81,105 were male, 84,002 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalamassery in 2016 was 156. In 2011, there were 108.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, V K Ebrahim Kunju of IUML won in this seat by defeating A M Yousaf of CPIM by a margin of 12,118 votes which was 7.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 44.37% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, V. K. Ebrahim Kunju of MUL won in this seat defeating K. Chandran Pillai of CPIM by a margin of 7,789 votes which was 5.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 47.73% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 77. Kalamassery Assembly segment of Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Ernakulam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Ernakulam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kalamassery are: Adv V E Abdul Gafoor (IUML), P S Unnikrishnan (BSP), P Rajeeve (CPIM), P S Jayaraj (BDJS), V M Faisal (SDPOI), Nayana Unnikrishnan (IND), P M K Bava (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.98%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.32%, while it was 79.77% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 77. Kalamassery constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 151. In 2011 there were 146 polling stations.

EXTENT:

77. Kalamassery constituency comprises of the following areas of Ernakulam district of Kerala: Kalamassery Municipality in Kanayannur Taluk and Alangad, Eloor, Kadungalloor, Kunnukara, and Karumalloor Panchayats in Paravoor Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Ernakulam.

The total area covered by Kalamassery is 119 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kalamassery is: 10°05’25.4"N 76°18’58.0"E.

