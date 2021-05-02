Thrissur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Padmaja Venugopal of INC

67. Thrissur (Trichur) (त्रिशूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Thrissur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Thrissur is part of 10. Thrissur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.47%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.32%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,82,727 eligible electors, of which 86,664 were male, 96,059 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thrissur in 2021 is 1108.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,72,358 eligible electors, of which 81,800 were male, 90,558 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,61,896 eligible electors, of which 76,453 were male, 85,433 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thrissur in 2016 was 220. In 2011, there were 189.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv.V S Sunilkumar of CPI won in this seat by defeating Padmaja Venugopal of INC by a margin of 6,987 votes which was 5.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 42.19% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adv.Therambil Ramakrishnan of INC won in this seat defeating P. Balachandran of CPI by a margin of 16,169 votes which was 14.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.19% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 67. Thrissur Assembly segment of Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. CPI won the Thrissur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thrissur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Thrissur are: Padmaja Venugopal (INC), P Balachandran (CPI), Suresh Gopi (BJP), Thrissur Mukundan (IGDP), Ajith Menon Ponnemkattil (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 68.86%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.82%, while it was 69.7% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 67. Thrissur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 149. In 2011 there were 135 polling stations.

EXTENT:

67. Thrissur constituency comprises of the following areas of Thrissur district of Kerala: Wards No.1 to 11, 14 to 22, 32 to 39 & 43 to 50 of Thrissur (M. Corporation) in Thrissur Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thrissur.

The total area covered by Thrissur is 76 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thrissur is: 10°31’32.9"N 76°12’29.2"E.

