Thrissur Mayor Boycotts School Function Citing His Photograph Displayed Was Smaller Than Local MLA

MK Varghese, the Mayor of Kerala’s cultural capital Thrissur, has protested once again against protocol violation. This time, he boycotted a function alleging that he was made a chief guest after he found his photo on a board was smaller than that of the local MLA.

The Mayor reached Government Higher Secondary School, Poonkunnam, under the Thrissur Corporation on Tuesday to attend a function to honor top students. However, he became furious when he saw the banner in which the photo of P Balachandran, MLA, was given more prominence while his photo was given in a small size with a host of others. Then he boycotted the function.

“ The Mayor should preside over the function as the school is under the Corporation. However, I was made a chief guest. How can the Mayor be a chief guest in a school under the corporation,” he asked.

“This is an insult to the post of Mayor and not MK Varghese as an individual. If people are not ready to respect the protocol, we have to fight for it. As it is a school under the corporation, such a function has to be organized only after discussing with the Mayor,” he said.

As the Mayor boycotted the function, the MLA too turned away. The 65-year-old Mayor, a former air force official, was in the news five months ago, as he complained to the State Police Chief that the police personnel on duty in the city were not saluting him.

What annoyed him was that the police officials do not only salute him when he passes through the city in his official vehicle, but ‘also turn away.

According to him, ‘the salute is not for him, instead, it is for the post that he occupies’. ‘In my defense career, I have given and taken salutes. I have studied the protocols and it is very clear that in the Corporation area, according to the protocol, the Mayor is third in the list after the Governor and the Chief Minister,’ he said then.

MK Varghese, who won the polls in 2020 as a rebel Congress candidate, was a surprise choice for the City Mayor as in the 54 divisions of the Corporation, the Left won in 24, the Congress in 23, and the BJP in six. He accepted the post of Mayor as the Left offered it for the first two years.

