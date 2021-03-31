Thrithala Candidate List: Key Contests in Thrithala Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Thrithala Assembly constituency in Palakkad district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thrithala seat is part of the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections V.T. Balram of INC won from this seat beating Subaida Ishac of CPM by a margin of 10,547 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv.V.T. Balram of INC won from this this constituency defeating Mammikutty. P of CPM by a margin of 3,197 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Ponnani Parliamentary constituency IUML was ahead in the Thrithala Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thrithala constituency are: M. B. Rajesh of CPI(M), V. T. Balram of CONG, Adv. Sanku T. Das of BJP