Thuraiyur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

146. Thuraiyur (थुरैयूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Thuraiyur is part of 25. Perambalur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.56%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,26,088 eligible electors, of which 1,09,415 were male, 1,16,658 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thuraiyur in 2021 is 1066.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,10,463 eligible electors, of which 1,02,392 were male, 1,08,070 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,988 eligible electors, of which 89,787 were male, 91,201 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thuraiyur in 2016 was 32. In 2011, there were 133.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Stalinkumar .S of DMK won in this seat by defeating Maivizhi .A of AIADMK by a margin of 8,068 votes which was 4.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 48.1% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Indraganthi T of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Parimala Devi S of DMK by a margin of 10,935 votes which was 7.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 50.67% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 146. Thuraiyur Assembly segment of Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Perambalur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Perambalur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thuraiyur are: T Indragandhi (AIADMK), S Eswaramoorthy (BSP), S Stalinkumar (DMK), K Gunasekaran (PT), K Subramanian (AMMK), R Tamilzhselvi (NTK), M Malarmannan (SMNK), T N Yuvarajan (MNM), K Jayakkannan (TMMK), S Karuppiah (IND), A Seerangan (IND), Srinivasan J (IND), K Sundarraj (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.63%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.5%, while it was 82.02% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 146. Thuraiyur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 264. In 2011 there were 222 polling stations.

EXTENT:

146. Thuraiyur constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu: Thuraiyur Taluk Musiri Taluk (Part) Kottathur, Puthanampatti and Abinimangalam villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruchirappalli.

The total area covered by Thuraiyur is 863 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thuraiyur is: 11°13’00.1"N 78°34’35.4"E.

