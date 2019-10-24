Tigaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (तिगांव): Rajesh Nagar of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Tigaon (तिगांव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Faridabad district of Haryana and is part of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.03% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.7%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,03,389 eligible electors, of which 1,68,883 were male, 1,34,497 female and 9 voters of the third gender. A total of 262 service voters had also registered to vote.

Tigaon Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 36610 62.45% Rajesh Nagar LEADING INC 19638 33.50% Lalit Nagar S/o Sh. Bharat Singh NOTA 766 1.31% Nota INLD 640 1.09% Umesh Bhati BSCP 236 0.40% Krishan Pal Singh JD(U) 187 0.32% Biresh Kumar Singh IND 175 0.30% Lalit Nagar S/o Sh. Vijay Pal Nagar JJP 109 0.19% Pardeep Chaudhary IND 89 0.15% Sonu Kumar BMKP 74 0.13% Shyam Mandal LKSK(P) 60 0.10% Manoj Bhati ABKMP 36 0.06% Randhir Singh Aka Dheeru Khatana

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,25,811 eligible electors, of which 1,27,461 were male, 98,350 female and 9 voters of the third gender. A total of 262 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,35,437.

Tigaon has an elector sex ratio of 796.39.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Lalit Nagar of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2938 votes which was 1.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.14% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Krishan Pal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 818 votes which was 0.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.62% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 90. Tigaon Assembly segment of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. Faridabad Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 55.82%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.07%, while it was 64.33 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -10.25%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 288 polling stations in 90. Tigaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 196.

Extent: 90. Tigaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Faridabad district of Haryana: PCs Tigaon, Faridabad, Tilpat, Dadsia, Bhuapur, Rajpur Kalan, Kheri Kalan, Bhopani and Chirsi of Faridabad KC, Ward Nos. 15 and 16 in Faridabad (Municipal Corporation) of Faridabad Tehsil; PCs Kurali, manjhawali and mandhawali of Chhainsa KC of Ballabgarh Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Tigaon is: 28.3983 77.4022.

