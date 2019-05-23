Tikamgarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Dr Virendra Kumar BJP Dr Virendra Kumar LEADING

Tikamgarh Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME MPJVP -- -- Narayan Das Jatav PSP(L) -- -- Kamta Prasad Kori "K.P." ANRP -- -- N.R. Prajapati SP -- -- R.D. Prajapati SPKP -- -- Shriram Nagar "Shikshak" BSCP -- -- Surjeet Chadar PVRC -- -- Ahirwar Shripat Shikshak BJP -- -- Dr Virendra Kumar Leading IND -- -- R.B. Prajapati Advocate IND -- -- Jitendra Banshkar IND -- -- Pramod Prajapati IND -- -- Shobha Valmiki Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Suresh Kori INC -- -- Ahirwar Kiran

6. Tikamgarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vindhya Pradesh region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.5%. The estimated literacy level of Tikamgarh is 62.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Virendra Kumar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,08,731 votes which was 27.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.20% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Virendra Kumar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 41,862 votes which was 7.97% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 38.10% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 50.16% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.43% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Tikamgarh was: Virendra Kumar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,20,670 men, 7,08,167 women and 26 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Tikamgarh is: 24.75 79Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: टीकमगढ़, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); টিকমগড়, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); टीकमगढ, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); તિકંગઢ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); திகம்கர், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); టీక్మగఢ్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಟಿಕಂಗಢ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ടിക്മാഗർഹ്, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).