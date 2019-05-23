English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tikamgarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tikamgarh (टीकमगढ़) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
6. Tikamgarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vindhya Pradesh region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.5%. The estimated literacy level of Tikamgarh is 62.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
Tikamgarh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
MPJVP
--
--
Narayan Das Jatav
PSP(L)
--
--
Kamta Prasad Kori "K.P."
ANRP
--
--
N.R. Prajapati
SP
--
--
R.D. Prajapati
SPKP
--
--
Shriram Nagar "Shikshak"
BSCP
--
--
Surjeet Chadar
PVRC
--
--
Ahirwar Shripat Shikshak
BJP
--
--
Dr Virendra Kumar
IND
--
--
R.B. Prajapati Advocate
IND
--
--
Jitendra Banshkar
IND
--
--
Pramod Prajapati
IND
--
--
Shobha Valmiki
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Suresh Kori
INC
--
--
Ahirwar Kiran
In 2009, Virendra Kumar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 41,862 votes which was 7.97% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 38.10% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 50.16% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.43% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Tikamgarh was: Virendra Kumar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,20,670 men, 7,08,167 women and 26 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Tikamgarh Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Tikamgarh is: 24.75 79
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: टीकमगढ़, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); টিকমগড়, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); टीकमगढ, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); તિકંગઢ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); திகம்கர், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); టీక్మగఢ్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಟಿಕಂಗಢ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ടിക്മാഗർഹ്, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
