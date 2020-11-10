Tikari Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Tikari Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Tikari (टिकारी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Gaya district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Gaya. Tikari is part of 37. Aurangabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.67%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,05,165 eligible electors, of which 1,58,279 were male, 1,45,242 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,81,397 eligible electors, of which 1,48,234 were male, 1,33,157 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,44,914 eligible electors, of which 1,31,594 were male, 1,13,320 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tikari in 2015 was 725. In 2010, there were 359.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Abhay Kumar Sinha of JDU won in this seat by defeating Anil Kumar of HAMS by a margin of 31,813 votes which was 18.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 51.52% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dr Anil Kumar of JDU won in this seat defeating Bagi Kumar Verma of RJD by a margin of 18,541 votes which was 14.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 51.33% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 231. Tikari Assembly segment of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Sushil Kumar Singh won the Aurangabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Aurangabad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 26 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Tikari are: Abhay Kumar (NCP), Abhay Kumar Sinha (JDU), Ramashray Sharma (LJP), Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD), Kusum Kumari (PPID), Gupteshwar Kumar Bharti (SWMP), Mohammed Ekram (IND), Shahadat Hussain (BBMP), Soharai Paswan (PMP), Arun Kumar (IND), Geeta Devi (IND), Mohammed Iqbal (SJDD), Syed Sharim Ali (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.77%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 60%, while it was 53.86% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 351 polling stations in 231. Tikari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 328. In 2010 there were 319 polling stations.

Extent:

231. Tikari constituency comprises of the following areas of Gaya district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Konch and Tekari. It shares an inter-state border with Gaya.

Tikari seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Tikari is 476.47 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Tikari is: 24°56'22.2"N 84°48'14.8"E.

