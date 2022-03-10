Tilhar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Roshan Lal Verma Of SP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Tilhar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Roshan Lal Verma (SP), Rajnish Gupta (INC), Salona Kushwaha (BJP), Pramod Kumar Yadav (BKRSKD), Nawab Faizan Ali Khan (BSP), Babu Singh (IND), Sarita Yadav (RSP), Nokhey Lal (CPI), Abhishek Singh Kushwaha (IND), Harishchandra Sharma (BSS), Vishambar Dayal (AAP), Sakir (LJPRV), Ram Aserey (IND), Sumit Srivastav (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.54%, which is -2.23% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Roshan Lal Verma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.133 Tilhar (तिलहार) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Tilhar is part of Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.75% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.54%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 342756 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,85,635 were male and 1,57,103 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tilhar in 2019 was: 846 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,09,634 eligible electors, of which 1,80,337 were male,1,50,314 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,98,950 eligible electors, of which 1,64,982 were male, 1,33,955 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tilhar in 2017 was 225. In 2012, there were 153 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Roshan Lal Verma of BJP won in this seat defeating Kunwar Jitin Prasada of INC by a margin of 5,705 which was 2.79% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.03% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Roshan Lal Verma of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Anwar Ali Urf Zaki Ur Rahman of SP by a margin of 10,707 votes which was 5.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 36.28% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 133 Tilhar Assembly segment of the 27. Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Arun Kumar Sagar of BJP won the Shahjahanpur Parliament seat defeating Amar Chandra Jauhar of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shahjahanpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Tilhar are: Roshan Lal Verma (SP), Rajnish Gupta (INC), Salona Kushwaha (BJP), Pramod Kumar Yadav (BKRSKD), Nawab Faizan Ali Khan (BSP), Babu Singh (IND), Sarita Yadav (RSP), Nokhey Lal (CPI), Abhishek Singh Kushwaha (IND), Harishchandra Sharma (BSS), Vishambar Dayal (AAP), Sakir (LJPRV), Ram Aserey (IND), Sumit Srivastav (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.54%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.77%, while it was 65.66% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tilhar went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.133 Tilhar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 371. In 2012, there were 348 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.133 Tilhar comprises of the following areas of Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 3 Badagaon of 1 Powayan Tehsil; KCs 1 Tilhar, 2 Nigohi and Tilhar Municipal Board of 2 Tilhar Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Tilhar constituency, which are: Bisalpur, Powayan, Mohammdi,Shahjahanpur, Dadraul, Katra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Tilhar is approximately 674 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tilhar is: 28°04’01.9"N 79°48’39.6"E.

