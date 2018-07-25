English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Time for Nitish Kumar to Step Down, Hand Over CM Job to Others, Says NDA Ally Upendra Kushwaha
The RLSP leader’s comments have come at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) have publicly sparred over the issue of the coalition’s face in the 2020 Bihar polls.
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Patna: Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday advised Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to resign from his post and project a new face before the 2020 assembly elections, creating a flutter in the NDA government.
Talking to News18, Kushwaha said 15 years at the helm were sufficient for a tall leader like Kumar, who should move on to playing a bigger political role.
“Nitish ji has spent 15 years as chief minister. Now, he himself should leave this responsibility. This is my personal view. We should give opportunity to any other leader. He can play a bigger political role,” Kushwaha said.
“Any leader seeks an opportunity to demonstrate his capabilities. Nitish ji has demonstrated that in 15 years. I know him very closely. I believe he himself will announce that he will not be a contender in 2020,” he added.
When asked about his chief ministerial ambitions, Kushwaha said every politician was keen to play that role and there was nothing wrong in it.
The RLSP leader’s comments have come at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) have publicly sparred over the issue of the coalition’s face in the 2020 Bihar polls.
Both camps believe the issue was discussed and sorted during Kumar’s recent meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah in Patna. However, Kushwaha’s statement may reignite the debate in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
When asked about Tejashwi Yadav’s elevation in his party RJD, Kushwaha said he was still a child who had a long distance to cover.
