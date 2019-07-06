'Time for Old to Make Way for New': Amarinder Singh Bats for Young, Dynamic Leader as Congress Chief
Punjab chief minister Amarider Singh on Saturday urged the Congress Working Committee to scout for a young leader with a 'pan-India appeal and grassroot presence'.
File photo of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
Chandigarh: Asking the old guard to give way for the new, Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on Saturday rooted for a “dynamic youth leader” to lead the Congress after Rahul Gandhi’s exit.
Terming Gandhi’s decision to quit the post of Congress president as “unfortunate”, the veteran leader urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to scout for a young leader who had a “pan-India appeal and grassroot presence”.
Taking to Twitter, the Punjab CM wrote, “After unfortunate decision of @RahulGandhi to quit, hope to see another dynamic youth leader as @INCIndia president to galvanise party. Urge CWC to take note of young India’s need for a young leader, aligned to aspirations of its large youth population & with grassroots connect”.
Simultaneously releasing a press note, Amarinder Singh cited the large and growing youth population in the country to back his statement.
“With India leading the world in terms of the largest youth population, it was natural that a young leader would understand and relate to the desires and aspirations of the people more effectively. Any change in the party leadership must reflect India’s societal reality, with 65% of its population under 35”, he said.
The chief minister, however, didn’t name anyone as his preferred choice for the top party post but only stated that only a young dynamic leader could lift the Congress from its present crisis and fill in the void created after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation. He said, “The Congress needs young blood to galvanise its rank and file, and once again make it India’s preferred and only choice.”
Urging the experienced party veterans to assume a guiding role, Singh said, “It is time, for the old to give way to the new, without which the Congress could not effectively tackle the challenges faced today”.
