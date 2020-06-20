'Time for Unity': CMs Express Concern over 'Manufactured Controversy' around PM's Remark at All-party Meet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday expressed concern over the "manufactured controversy" surrounding the virtual all-party meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the India-China border clashes in which 20 Indian soldiers died earlier this week.

"Concerned by the manufactured controversy surrounding the all-party meet yesterday. This is the time to showcase our unity and solidarity with our armed forces and not the time to point fingers or find faults," Reddy said in a tweet.

"PM and other ministers gave very convincing answers at the all-party meeting. Nation is and should be united on this subject. Unity brings strength and division exhibits weakness," he added.

The Telangana Chief Minister's Office, in a statement on Twitter, said, "We may have differences in our politics but we are united by patriotism."

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao had also attended the all-party meet.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said Modi had spoken extensively on the India-China situation during the meeting. "His answers clearly reflected India’s strong stand when it comes to safeguarding our sovereignty. All other 'commentary' may be best ignored. It’s not factual or desired," added Sangma.

Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) put out a clarification and described as "mischievous interpretation" the criticism over Modi's remarks at the all-party meeting that no one has entered Indian territory or captured any military post while referring to the Galwan Valley clash.

The PMO said the focus of Modi's remarks at the meeting was the events of June 15 at Galwan that led to the loss of lives of 20 Indian military personnel.

The Congress as well as a number of strategic affairs experts raised questions over Modi's remarks asking where the Indian soldiers died if there was no transgression by the Chinese military in Galwan Valley. They also wondered whether Modi had effectively given China a clean chit over the standoff.

The Congress and the Left parties on Saturday asked the government to clarify its position on China's claim on the entire Galwan Valley. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said Modi's remark had practically left everyone "baffled and bewildered".

Chidambaram said even after Modi's statement on Friday, China had blamed India for the clashes and had re-asserted its claim to the entire Galwan Valley.

BJP president JP Nadda criticised them for raising various questions on the India-China face-offs which, he said, would only "lower the morale of the Indian armed forces".

Nadda also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for using negative language about the issue -- Gandhi had raised questions about whether "unarmed soldiers" had to fight the Chinese Army and alleged that Modi had surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.

