'Time India Accepts Naga Demands in Bid to Tame Overall Situation in Northeast', Says ULFA Chief

With an unstable and uncertain situation clouding negotiation talks between the central government and Isak-Muivah led National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM), the banned rebel group United Liberation Front of Assam- Independent (ULFA-I) commented on the prevailing Northeast issue. Paresh Baruah, chief of ULFA(I) stated that the situation will deteriorate if the Centre delayed inking a peace agreement with the influential Naga group inclusive of its demands.

Talking to News18 from undisclosed location, Baruah said, “The situation is not conducive, if the GoI misses out on a chance to sign an agreement with the Nagas. The Naga revolutionary groups have now realised the divide and rule policies of India, and they are united for future plan of action. They (NSCN-IM) have descaled a step on its core demand and now are ready to sign an agreement with India on the separate set of demands that includes separate flag and constitution. It’s time that India accepts it in a effort towards taming the overall situation in the region.”

He added: “In the name of negotiations, the Centre has already spent 25 years but is yet to resolve the issues. It’s high time for the Centre to resolve the issues with the demands of the NSCN-IM. If Centre’s bureaucrats are trying to linger on the Naga issue, the situation is likely to worsen.”

Recalling the stand of the founder leadership of the NSCN, Baruah said easing its earlier stand indicates that Thuingalang Muivah is ready to sign an agreement with the Centre along with the demand of Naga Flag and Constitution. “If the Centre fails to sign the agreement with NSCN-IM in the lifetime of Muivah, then the young leadership of the rebel group may turn hostile. If the proposed agreement with separate flag and constitution is not finalised, the two main factions of the NSCN might once again reunite on its main demand of ‘sovereignty’.”

Talking about the understanding between Yung Aung-led NSCN-K active in Arunachal Pradesh bordering Nagaland region and NSCN-IM, Baruah said, “There is no factional clash between the two main groups since 2019. Both groups understand the ground reality of the Naga’s future and directions of Centre. Thousands of NSCN-IM cadres and its leaders are eagerly waiting for an honourable solution. If it’s not done, the cadres and leaders might embark on its next plan for their future.”

Regarding the helping hand of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Naga issues, who is the convener of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), Paresh Baruah said, “Assam Chief Minister knows the situation very well on Naga issues. So, he suggested to continue the talks for resolved the issues. Naga issues are very complex and sensitive as Chief Minister mentioned after meeting in Dimapur.”

It to mention that Core Committee on Naga Political Issues (CCoNPI) and NSCN-IM wants the support of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the convener of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) to continue the negotiation process.

Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived at Dimapur late on Thursday to hold a meeting with the CCoNPI headed by Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and to acquaint himself with the latest development following the meeting on May 28 when the core committee met Isak-Muivah National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM).

