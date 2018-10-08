Time Running Out for Politicians Who Thrived on Militancy in Kashmir Valley: BJP Minister

Expressing satisfaction over voter turnout in the first phase of ULB polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said time was running out for politicians who thrived on unrest and militancy in the valley."We congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for polling in high numbers in the first phase of local body elections in the state. The message is loud and clear that time is running out for political groups which over the last 20 to 30 years thrived on militancy and an atmosphere of vacuum where there was no democratic competition", Singh told reporters here.After casting his vote at a polling booth in ward no 53 of Trikuta Nagar, Singh said no force on earth could hold back the people of Jammu and Kashmir as they want to be part of new India's development journey led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The leaders who have been dissuading the people from participating in the election process are the ones who have over the last several decades sought to project their indispensability by intimidating the genuine democratic forces, Singh said.They may try to thwart this phenomenon (democratic process), but they will be unsuccessful, he averred.Singh said the common people, particularly the youth, have seen through the "hypocrisy and duplicity" of leaders who demand "dynastic" autonomy for themselves, but do not support "democratic" autonomy for duly elected local representatives.The union minister said through the ballot box the youth of Kashmir have reiterated their aspirational urge.Speaking on the recent trend of Kashmiri youths faring well in prestigious All-India examinations, including civil services, IIT-JEE, NEET, he said the youths do not wish to miss out on the opportunities available in contemporary India.The substantial turnout of women voters in Kashmir Valley was an endorsement of Modi's revolutionary pro-women reforms, he said.