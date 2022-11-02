'Time to End Indiscipline': Before Cong's Unity Walk in R'than, Pilot-Gehlot Discord on Display

The political drama in Rajasthan Congress over a possible leadership change ignited on Wednesday once again, after Sachin Pilot demanded action against party MLAs, who revolted against the party to support Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently. Pilot was referring to the defiance shown by Gehlot loyalists in September when the former Deputy CM was expected to finally get the top job in the state after Gehlot was asked to become Congress president.

However, the plan fell through after pro-Gehlot MLAs, who are in majority, threatened to quit if the Chief Minister was asked to resign under the party’s ‘one person-one post’ rule. The act was viewed as a pressure tactic as the Speaker would have not accepted their resignations. Accepting the resignations will mean the fall of the government.

Noting that Gehlot had apologised to the then party chief Sonia Gandhi for the defiance his loyalists showed, Pilot said, “Observers took the situation in Rajasthan seriously. The party has said it was indiscipline. Three MLAs got notices. There should now be action.”

The Congress leader further opined that the time had come to end the indiscipline atmosphere in Rajasthan, and added that “Congress is an old party with the same rules for everyone, no matter how senior. I’m sure the new president, Mallikarjun Kharge, will take action.”

