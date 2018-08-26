English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Time to Forgive Each Other': Kumaraswamy Tries to Ease Tension Over Sitharaman's Kodagu Tiff
Kumaraswamy took to Facebook to say he regretted the “inconvenience” caused to Sitharaman and it was “unfortunate” that such an incident occurred, even as he praised her for the help she extended for rescue operations.
File photo of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday tried to play down the controversy surrounding defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to flood-hit Kodagu district, saying it was time to “forget the small differences and forgive each other”.
Sitharaman and Karnataka minister Sa Ra Mahesh were locked in an exchange of words over her itinerary during her visit to Kodagu district on August 24 in full view of officials and the media at the district commissioner's office.
Sitharaman was interacting with a group of affected people of Kodagu district when Mahesh, the district in-charge minister, told her that officials were waiting for her for a review meeting and they have to go for rehabilitation work. This had irked the defence minister.
Kumaraswamy took to Facebook to say he regretted the “inconvenience” caused to Sitharaman and it was “unfortunate” that such an incident occurred despite the government and the district administration following the protocol even during the tough situation in the region during her visit.
“I believe this is the time for all of us to forget the small differences and forgive each other and join hands for the rehabilitation of the flood affected people in Kodagu. The grave situation in the district warrants it,” he said.
“Let us not colour such incidents and be distracted from our key focus. I look forward to the continued support of the central government and in particular of the Hon'ble Defence Minister," Kumaraswamy said, praising Sitharaman for the help she extended for rescue operations.
The government, along with the relief agencies of both the state and the central governments besides the volunteers were working day and night for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit citizens with support from the Union government, he said.
Lauding Sitharaman, elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, Kumaraswamy said she extended all possible support to carry out rescue operations and visited the flood-affected areas in Kodagu to understand the situation and to support the rehabilitation work.
In a clarification issued on Saturday, a defence PRO statement had claimed that Mahesh, who is the district in charge minister, had made certain 'personal' remarks against Sitharaman which had also lowered the dignity of Rajya Sabha and showed "utter lack of regard" and knowledge about the Indian Polity. It had said the remarks made against Sitharaman were also in "bad taste," which do not merit a response.
Hitting back at the defence minister, Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said state governments derive their powers from the Constitution, not from the Centre.
Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah too had waded into the row, saying Sitharaman was “more interested in dominating our minister” than in assessing the damage.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
Sitharaman and Karnataka minister Sa Ra Mahesh were locked in an exchange of words over her itinerary during her visit to Kodagu district on August 24 in full view of officials and the media at the district commissioner's office.
Sitharaman was interacting with a group of affected people of Kodagu district when Mahesh, the district in-charge minister, told her that officials were waiting for her for a review meeting and they have to go for rehabilitation work. This had irked the defence minister.
Kumaraswamy took to Facebook to say he regretted the “inconvenience” caused to Sitharaman and it was “unfortunate” that such an incident occurred despite the government and the district administration following the protocol even during the tough situation in the region during her visit.
“I believe this is the time for all of us to forget the small differences and forgive each other and join hands for the rehabilitation of the flood affected people in Kodagu. The grave situation in the district warrants it,” he said.
“Let us not colour such incidents and be distracted from our key focus. I look forward to the continued support of the central government and in particular of the Hon'ble Defence Minister," Kumaraswamy said, praising Sitharaman for the help she extended for rescue operations.
The government, along with the relief agencies of both the state and the central governments besides the volunteers were working day and night for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit citizens with support from the Union government, he said.
Lauding Sitharaman, elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, Kumaraswamy said she extended all possible support to carry out rescue operations and visited the flood-affected areas in Kodagu to understand the situation and to support the rehabilitation work.
In a clarification issued on Saturday, a defence PRO statement had claimed that Mahesh, who is the district in charge minister, had made certain 'personal' remarks against Sitharaman which had also lowered the dignity of Rajya Sabha and showed "utter lack of regard" and knowledge about the Indian Polity. It had said the remarks made against Sitharaman were also in "bad taste," which do not merit a response.
Hitting back at the defence minister, Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said state governments derive their powers from the Constitution, not from the Centre.
Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah too had waded into the row, saying Sitharaman was “more interested in dominating our minister” than in assessing the damage.
I condemn the stepmotherly treatment by @PMOIndia in releasing relief funds. We expected PM @narendramodi to assess the loss instead it was delegated to @DefenceMinIndia, who was more interested in dominating our state minister. This reflects @BJP4India 's apathy towards Ktaka.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) 25 August 2018
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Danny Boyle Quit James Bond Film Over Refusing to Kill 007
- Tata Safari Storme GS800 for Indian Army with Matte Green Paint: 1500th Unit Rolled-Out
- Thank You for Love, Laughter: Anupam Kher to Kirron on 33rd Anniversary
- Juventus Win on Cristiano Ronaldo's Home Debut, Ancelotti's Napoli Edge Milan
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...