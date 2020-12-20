Time to Give PM Modi an Opportunity, Will Rid Bengal of 'Bangladeshi Infiltration': Amit Shah at Bolpur Roadshow

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged voters in Bengal to give the BJP a chance in assembly elections next year, saying a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership would be a vote for progress.

Addressing a roadshow in Bolpur in Birbhum district, Shah said the strength of the crowd present was proof of Bengal’s “anger” towards Trinamool Congress supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “I have seen many road shows in Bolpur. I have even organised many, but what I am witnessing today is nothing like what we have seen before. This gathering shows the anger the people of Bengal have against Mamata. Bengal's people want parivartan (change),” he said.

#LIVE | Home Minister Amit Shah’s Mega Roadshow in West Bengal https://t.co/WPhW39Tyuz — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 20, 2020

Shah added that if voted to power in the state, the BJP would end illegal immigration from Bangladesh to Bengal. “I am here to promise you that when you vote for us, you will be voting for progress. Bengal has lost its way to progress. You have given Mamata time, now it is time to give PM Modi an opportunity,” he said.

The roadshow, a show of might ahead of 2021 assembly polls, began at 3:10 pm from Dakbunglow grounds and culminated at Bolpur Chowrasta More. Shah, standing on top of a decked-up lorry along with state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, was seen waving to the crowd, as saffron party supporters raised 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' and 'Amit Shah Zindabad' slogans.

"We will form the government in Bengal with more than 200 Assembly seats. Many people are joining BJP in Bengal to voice protest against Mamata Banerjee-led state government's misrule," said Shah. Replying to Trinamool's "outsider" statement, he said that West Bengal will have a Bengali CM when the BJP comes to power.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah visited Viswa Bharati University and paid floral tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore at the Visva Bharati campus in Shantiniketan.

He also visited Shyambati in Birbhum with BJP Dilip Ghosh, national general secretary (in-charge of West Bengal) Kailash Vijayvargiya, and national vice-president Mukul Roy, and shared a meal with the family of a Baul singer at their residence.