Time to Reform Organisational Leadership: Tharoor on Congress' Performance in Assembly Polls

After Congress’ humiliating performance across states, one of Indian National Congress’ senior leaders Shashi Tharoor has said that there is a need for reform in “organisational leadership". Results of assembly elections in five states were announced today and none of them have been won by Congress. While four states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa -were conquered by BJP, a relatively newer part Aam Aadmi Paty (AAP) which was earlier restricted to Delhi only has expanded and swept off one state — Punjab. Congress which was considered the national-level opposition party has failed to make a mark.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said it is “time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for" and “reform the party’s organisational leadership." Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said, “All of us who believe in @INCIndia are hurting from the results of the recent assembly elections. It is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and the positive agenda it offers the nation…And to reform our organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people," Tharoor said in a tweet.

“One thing is clear — Change is unavoidable if we need to succeed," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

Congress’ bigwigs, Priyanka previously said that irrespective of the outcome in UP, she will continue to be around. She fought elections in UP with “main ladki hun, lad sakti hun" which could not land.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter after the electoral mandate and said, “My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication….We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India."

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to start another term as UP CM. In Punjab, Bhagwant Mann will be the first AAP CM of Punjab. Uttarakhand’s CM candidate Pushkar Singh Dhami lost his seat even as BJP won the state.

