'Time to Say Goodbye': Alka Lamba Quits AAP After Months of Bitterness With Top Brass

Disgruntled AAP MLA Alka Lamba on Friday resigned from the party, months after a tussle with the top brass set off speculations that she would return to the Congress fold. Taking to Twitter, Lamba said the “past six years' journey was a great learning for me”.

The time has come to say"Good Bye" to #AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the Party.The past 6years journey was a great learning for me.Thanks to all. 🙏🇮🇳. #JaiHind #ChandniChowk #MLA #AlkaLamba #Delhi — Alka Lamba - अलका लाम्बा (@LambaAlka) September 6, 2019

Earlier, the Chandni Chowk MLA said she took the decision after consulting the people of her constituency through a Jan Sabha.

Lamba had claimed that she had been disrespected by the party on several occasions.

After the Aam Aadmi Party's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, she had sought accountability from party chief Arvind Kejriwal following which she was removed from the official WhatsApp group of its lawmakers.

Lamba also refused to campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha polls and even refrained from participating in Kejriwal's roadshow after she was asked to walk behind his car during the event.

In April, Lamba engaged in a bitter Twitter spat with AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, who in a taunt, had asked her to resign from the party.

She had first hit a rough patch with the AAP over its decision to pass a resolution to revoke Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna. Lamba had raised objections to the party's resolution.

In December, she said in a tweet that the AAP had asked her to support the resolution, which she refused. Lamba then added that she was ready to face any punishment because of her actions.

She had won the Chandni Chowk assembly seat in the 2013 Delhi election.

