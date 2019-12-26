'Time to Teach Them a Lesson': Amit Shah Blames Cong-led 'Tukde Tukde' Gang for Delhi's Anti-CAA Violence
Addressing an event organised by the DDA, Shah said the time is up for the Kejriwal government in Delhi and the BJP will form the next government in the national capital.
Home minister Amit Shah during an event on Thursday (Image tweeted by ANI)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the opposition of creating confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act and spoiling the atmosphere in the national capital by misleading the people.
Addressing an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Shah said the time is up for the Kejriwal government in Delhi and the BJP will form the next government in the national capital.
"The opposition led by the Congress created confusion about the Citizenship Amendment Act. By misleading people on the CAA, the opposition spoiled the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi," Shah said on the recent anti CAA protests, some of which turned violent.
He added, “Nobody said anything inside Parliament during the debate on CAA but the moment they were outside, they started spreading rumours.” “The tukde-tukde gang led by Congress is responsible for violence in Delhi and time has come to teach them a lesson,” he said.
Delhi's Seelampur, Jaffrabad and Dayal Pur saw violence when protesters and police clashed over the contentious legislation.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had blamed the Congress for the protests in the national capital.
“The Congress and its allies — some urban Naxals — are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centers... Neither is anybody sending the country's Muslims to detention centres nor are there any detention centres in India...,” Modi said at an election rally on Sunday.
The contentious legislation seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who had come to India till December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan because of religious persecution.
