Timing of Launching Welfare Schemes Should Not be Questioned, Says BJP
The party's reaction comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally launches PM-KISAN in Gorakhpur. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was also present. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Lucknow: The BJP on Sunday said the timing of government launching any welfare scheme should not be questioned as no time frame can be attached in advance to such measures.
The party's reaction comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.
BJP Kisan Morcha president and Bhadohi MP Virendra Singh Mast said, "It is wrong to say that the government is reminded of farmers during the election season only. There is no time frame decided in advance for taking any welfare step. The opposition parties have nothing to say."
In an interview, Mast said that a number of farmers welfare schemes were launched by the government in the past nearly five years.
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh had termed the scheme, announced in the interim budget, as a mere "eyewash" and said it would not reach the genuine beneficiaries.
President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit had also questioned the intention and the reach of the scheme.
Mast said, "It is amazing that those who had not even given even six paise for agriculture, are now questioning the move by the government to give Rs 6,000 a year to the farmers (under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana). By the end of February, the farmers will start getting the money in their accounts," he said.
Mast also challenged Congress president Rahul Gandhi to differentiate among various crops.
"He cannot distinguish among the plants of paddy, barley, wheat and (maize). If he is able to distinguish the plants, I will garland and welcome him.
"Somebody might have told him that if he speaks against the prime minister, he will become a national leader," Mast alleged.
