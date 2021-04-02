Tindivanam Candidate List: Key Contests in Tindivanam Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Tindivanam Assembly constituency in VILLUPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Tindivanam seat is part of the Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Seethapathy P of DMK won from this seat beating Rajendran S P of ADMK by a margin of 101 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Haridoss.D of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Sankar M.P of PMK by a margin of 15,537 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Viluppuram Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Tindivanam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Tindivanam constituency are: P. Arjunan of AIADMK, P. Seethapathy Chokkalingam of DMK, K. Chandralekha of DMDK, Anbin Poyyamozhi S of MNM, Pechimuthu of NTK