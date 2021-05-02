Tindivanam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

72. Tindivanam (टिंडीवनम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Puducherry. Tindivanam is part of 13. Viluppuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.97%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.08%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,30,527 eligible electors, of which 1,13,592 were male, 1,16,922 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tindivanam in 2021 is 1029.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,21,864 eligible electors, of which 1,09,584 were male, 1,12,274 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,458 eligible electors, of which 94,398 were male, 94,057 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tindivanam in 2016 was 40. In 2011, there were 56.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Seethapathy P of DMK won in this seat by defeating Rajendran S P of AIADMK by a margin of 101 votes which was 0.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 35.33% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Haridoss.D of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Sankar M.P of PMK by a margin of 15,537 votes which was 10.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 52.59% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 72. Tindivanam Assembly segment of Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Viluppuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Viluppuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Tindivanam are: Arjunan P (AIADMK), Govindasamy A (BSP), Chandralekha K (DMDK), Seethapathy P (DMK), Ilavarasan K (ADK), Settu M (DSMI), Pachimuthu P (NTK), Poyathu Alias Anbin Poyyamozhi S (MNM), Mohan A (MSK), Viswanathan S A (AIPMK), Arulmaran J (IND), Gokulakrishnan M (IND), Thambiraj A (IND), Vinoth S (IND), Vetrivendhan S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.43%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.95%, while it was 81.31% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 72. Tindivanam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 263. In 2011 there were 214 polling stations.

EXTENT:

72. Tindivanam constituency comprises of the following areas of Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu: Tindivanam Taluk (Part) Koochikolathur, Padiri, Kambur, Karikambattu, Ongur, Annambakkam, Kattupunjai, Vada Kalavoi, Kadavambakkam, Avanipur, Panaiyur, Pangalathur, Nangunam, Nallathur, Saram, Salavadi, Melpettai, Vittalapuram, Kilgudalur, Ichcheri, Nolambur, Mangalam, Kiladanur, Pallipakkam, Eppakkam, Andapattu, Kilpasar, Atchipakkam, Naramagani, Sendamangalam, Nallur, Pantodu, Nagalpakkam, Rayanallur, Nagar, Asappur, Kuramparam R.F., Kandadu, Vada Agaram, Pudupakkam, Kurumparam, Alathur, Vada Kodipakkam, Siruvadi, Vaidapakkam, Vada Nerkunam, Kilnemili, Vandarampundi, Keezh mannur, Karuppur, Kilsevur, Kilsevur R.F., Kattalai, Endiyur, Attur, Vada kulapakkam, Manur, Molasur, Guruvammapettai, Janakipettai, Perumukkal, Kilarungunam, Kulapakkam (Vada), Senalur, Keel Buderi, Kunnappakkam, Tennampundi, Mandaperumpakkam, Madavantangal, Endur, Kurur, Vepperi, Murukeri, Kulathur, Nadukuppam, Kesavanayakkampalayam, Tirukanur, Urani, Alapakkam, Atchikadu, Panichamedu, Kilpettai, Anumandai, Omipper, Adasal, Adavallikuttam, Sattamangalam, Singanandai, Alanguppam, Manoor, Vanniper, Bramaddesam, Ariyantangal, Chokkantangal, Nalmukkal, Alagaipakkam, T. Nellalam, Kilsiviri, Palamukkal, Elavalapakkam, Then Nerkunam, Kovadi, Ommandur, Annamputhur, Varagapattu, Iraiyanur, Karanavur, Jaggampettai, Singanur, Then Pasiyar, Avanampattu, Then Kalavay, Vengai, Kilsithamur, Sorapattu, Seyyankuppam, Chettikuppam, Koonimedu, Ariyankuppam, Veliyanur, Kallakolathur, KilPeradikuppam, Kiledayalam, Kilpudupattu, Olakkur Kilpadi and Olakkur Melpadi villages. Tindivanam (M) and Marakkanam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Villupuram.

The total area covered by Tindivanam is 586 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tindivanam is: 12°12’51.1"N 79°47’38.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Tindivanam results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam