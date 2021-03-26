politics

News18» News»Politics»Tingkhong Candidate List: Key Contests in Tingkhong Assembly Constituency of Assam
Tingkhong Candidate List: Key Contests in Tingkhong Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Tingkhong constituency are: Bimal Bora of BJP, Atuwa Munda of CONG, Milan Sonowal of AJP

Tingkhong Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Tingkhong seat is part of the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Bimal Borah of BJP won from this seat beating Atuwa Munda of INC by a margin of 18,338 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Atuwa Munda of INC won from this this constituency defeating Anup Phukan of AGP by a margin of 15,524 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Tingkhong Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 26, 2021, 15:43 IST