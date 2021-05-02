Tingkhong Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

119. Tingkhong (तिंगखोंग), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Dibrugarh district of Assam. It shares a border with . Tingkhong is part of 13. Dibrugarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.22%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,49,466 eligible electors, of which 74,554 were male, 74,912 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tingkhong in 2021 is 1005.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,22,628 eligible electors, of which 62,962 were male, 59,666 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,15,873 eligible electors, of which 58,667 were male, 57,206 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tingkhong in 2016 was 333. In 2011, there were 225.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Bimal Borah of BJP won in this seat by defeating Atuwa Munda of INC by a margin of 18,338 votes which was 17.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.61% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Atuwa Munda of INC won in this seat defeating Anup Phukan of AGP by a margin of 15,524 votes which was 18.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.96% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 119. Tingkhong Assembly segment of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Tingkhong are: Etuwa Munda (INC), Bimal Borah (BJP), Subhakaran Konhain (AJP), Bikash Kullu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.52%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.23%, while it was 73.75% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 119. Tingkhong constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 174. In 2011 there were 173 polling stations.

EXTENT:

119. Tingkhong constituency comprises of the following areas of Dibrugarh district of Assam: Lengeri mouza in Moran thana and Tingkhong mouza in Joypur thana in Dibrugarh sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Dibrugarh.

The total area covered by Tingkhong is 496 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tingkhong is: 27°14’29.8"N 95°05’10.3"E.

