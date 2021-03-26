politics

1-MIN READ

Tinsukia Candidate List: Key Contests in Tinsukia Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Tinsukia constituency are: Sanjoy Kishan of BJP, Hira Devi Choudhary of RJD, Samsher Singh of AJP

Tinsukia Assembly constituency in Tinsukia district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Tinsukia seat is part of the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Sanjoy Kishan of BJP won from this seat beating Rajendra Prasad Singh of INC by a margin of 35,069 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Rajendra Prasad Singh of INC won from this this constituency defeating Sanjay Kishan of BJP by a margin of 11,973 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Tinsukia Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 26, 2021, 15:56 IST