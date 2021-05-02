Tinsukia Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

122. Tinsukia (तिनसुकिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Tinsukia district of Assam. It shares a border with . Tinsukia is part of 13. Dibrugarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,73,446 eligible electors, of which 87,139 were male, 86,295 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tinsukia in 2021 is 990.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,44,234 eligible electors, of which 75,438 were male, 68,796 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,41,020 eligible electors, of which 74,541 were male, 66,479 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tinsukia in 2016 was 71. In 2011, there were 68.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Sanjoy Kishan of BJP won in this seat by defeating Rajendra Prasad Singh of INC by a margin of 35,069 votes which was 30.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 61.24% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rajendra Prasad Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Sanjay Kishan of BJP by a margin of 11,973 votes which was 12.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.15% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 122. Tinsukia Assembly segment of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Tinsukia are: Rabin Chandra Kachari (NCP), Sanjoy Kishan (BJP), Alok Roy (JDU), Shamsher Singh (AJP), Chintu Baruah (LJP), Probin Kumar Hazarika (RLSP), Budhi Nath Prajapati (PJP), Swapan Paul (BGP), Smt Hira Devi (RJD), Subhasish Bhattacharjee (Kaju) (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.95%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.33%, while it was 66.26% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 122. Tinsukia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 166. In 2011 there were 165 polling stations.

EXTENT:

122. Tinsukia constituency comprises of the following areas of Tinsukia district of Assam: Bardubi thana (part) and Tinsukia mouza in Tinsukia thana in Tinsukia sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Tinsukia.

The total area covered by Tinsukia is 474 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tinsukia is: 27°24’55.1"N 95°26’14.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Tinsukia results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam