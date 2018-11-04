English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tinsukia Killings: Derek O'Brien-Led Trinamool Team Reaches Assam to Meet Affected Families
Led by Derek O'Brien, the TMC parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha, the team will comprise the party's Lok Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haq and MLA Mahua Moitra.
Activists and supporters of Trinamool Congress protest against the killings, in Kolkata on November 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Kolkata: A delegation of Trinamool Congress leaders reached Assam on Sunday on Sunday to meet the family members of those who were killed by suspected militants in Tinsukia district.
