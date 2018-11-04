GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tinsukia Killings: Derek O'Brien-Led Trinamool Team Reaches Assam to Meet Affected Families

Led by Derek O'Brien, the TMC parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha, the team will comprise the party's Lok Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haq and MLA Mahua Moitra.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2018, 9:26 AM IST
Activists and supporters of Trinamool Congress protest against the killings, in Kolkata on November 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Kolkata: A delegation of Trinamool Congress leaders reached Assam on Sunday on Sunday to meet the family members of those who were killed by suspected militants in Tinsukia district.

Led by Derek O'Brien, the TMC parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha, the team comprises the party's Lok Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haq and MLA Mahua Moitra.

Unidentified gunmen in battle fatigue shot dead five individuals, including three members of a family, near Kheronibari village in Tinsukia district on Thursday night.

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed anguish over the killings and said an "environment of violence" was prevailing in the country.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee demanded a court-monitored inquiry and called for the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the incident.

A TMC delegation of six MPs had gone to Silchar on August 2 to assess the situation in Assam in the wake of the publication of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on July 30 but was stopped at the airport. They were not allowed to leave the airport and were sent back the next day.

