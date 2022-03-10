Tipaimukh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: JDU Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Tipaimukh seat in Manipur. A total of 3 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Chalton Lien Amo (BJP), Thangthatling Sinate (NPP), Ngursanglur Sanate (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.18%, which is 3.1% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Chaltonlien Amo of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tipaimukh results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.55 Tipaimukh (Sipuikawn, Hmarkhawpui) (तिपाईमुख) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Churachandpur district of Manipur. Tipaimukh is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 18258 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 9,210 were male and 9,048 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tipaimukh in 2019 was: 982 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 17,862 eligible electors, of which 9,041 were male,8,821 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 17,409 eligible electors, of which 8,877 were male, 8,532 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tipaimukh in 2017 was 104. In 2012, there were 103 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Dr Chaltonlien Amo of INC won in this seat defeating Dr Lallukhum Fimate of BJP by a margin of 626 which was 5.31% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 42.35% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Chaltonlien Amo of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Lalumkhum Fimate of TMC by a margin of 912 votes which was 8.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.7% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 55 Tipaimukh Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Tipaimukh are: Chalton Lien Amo (BJP), Thangthatling Sinate (NPP), Ngursanglur Sanate (JDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.18%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.08%, while it was 64.29% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tipaimukh went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.55 Tipaimukh Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 38. In 2012, there were 31 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.55 Tipaimukh comprises of the following areas of Churachandpur district of Manipur:

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Tipaimukh constituency, which are: Jiribam, Nungba, Thanlon. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Aizawl district of Mizoram and Cachar district of Assam.

The total area covered by Tipaimukh is approximately 9763 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tipaimukh is: 24°18’32.0"N 93°06’53.3"E.

