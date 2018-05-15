GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tiptur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's B.C. Nagesh Won

Live election result of 129 Tiptur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Tiptur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:55 PM IST
Tiptur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tumkur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Tumkur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,79,318 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 87,904 are male, 91,352 female and 20 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 103.88 and the approximate literacy rate is 82%
Live Status BJP B.C. Nagesh Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6138340.50%B.C. Nagesh
INC3582023.63%K.Shadakshari
JD(S)1702711.23%Lokeshwara
IND135068.91%K.T. Shanthakumar
IND86895.73%G.Narayan
IND62124.10%B.Nanjamari
IND30181.99%T N Kumaraswamy
IND23481.55%Mylari .M.
NOTA8560.56%Nota
AIMEP6600.44%M.Ramesha
IND5010.33%T.Shivanag
IND4250.28%Dr. S. Shobha
IND3350.22%Ananthashayana.A.T.
SHS3060.20%Santhosh Bhyratae
IND2720.18%R S Rajashekhar
IND2130.14%N.L.Mallesh (Malli)

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,602 votes (8.27%) securing 40.51% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.86%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,866 votes (5.65%) registering 37.91% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.01%.

Check the table below for Tiptur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

