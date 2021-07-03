Will Turn Challenge of 2022 into Opportunity: Uttarakhand CM-elect Pushkar Singh Dhami

Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is all set to become the next chief minister of Uttarakhand, Saturday said he will turn the challenge of 2022 assembly polls into an opportunity.

“Yes of course it is a challenge but we will turn it into an opportunity," he told reporters soon after meeting Governor Baby Rani Maurya to inform her about his election as the leader of the BJP’s legislature party. Dhami, who will be sworn in on Sunday, takes over at a time when the state is going to the assembly polls early next year.

He thanked the party’s central leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda for choosing a common party worker like him for the top job saying his party was the first in the country to do something like this. He also expressed a sense of pride in the fact that India was distributing anti-Covid vaccines among other countries. “This is the true spirit of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam (the entire universe is family). This is the spirit behind the Prime Minister’s Mantra of Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas sab ka vishwas," he said.

Asked whether there would be a cabinet reshuffle in the state, he said he would be able to say something on it only after he had done proper homework. When asked whether he will work for the unemployed youth, he said he will definitely make an effort to get them jobs.

