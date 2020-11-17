'Tired and Politically Belittled Leader': Prashant Kishor's Congratulatory Dig at Nitish Kumar

Former JD(U) leader and Nitish’s staunch critic Prashant Kishor took a dig at the Bihar chief minister, who was yesterday sworn for a fourth consecutive time, calling him ‘a tired and politically belittle leader’ in a congratulatory message.

“I congratulate Nitish Kumar for taking oath as the BJP's nominated CM. With a tired and politically belittled leader as CM, Bihar should brace for few more years of lacklustre governance,” Prashant Kishor said in a tweet yesterday.

Prashant Kishor, an election strategist, was responsible for Kumar’s victory in the last assembly elections in 2015. The JD(U) had then contested the elections in alliance with the Congress and the RJD.

However, he turned against Nitish Kumar shortly after joining JD(U). Kishor has been a vocal critique of Kumar and crititcised the Bihar CM during lockdown for handling the migrant crisis during coronavirus pandemic. He had also criticised Nitish Kumar’s reluctance to receive students and migrant laborer from other states.

"One more frightening picture of official efforts to protect people from the coronavirus epidemic - poor migrants who came from various parts of the country after suffering many hardships are subjected to this heart-wrenching arrangement for social distancing and quarantine by Nitish Kumar," Kishor in a tweet had earlier said.

Kishor had also took swipe at Nitish for holding elections saying that this is time to fight the coronavirus not elections and that he should not endanger people's lives in a "hurry" to hold the assembly polls. "The coronavirus situation in Bihar is worsening like it is in many other states of the country. But a big part of government machinery and resources are busy making preparation for the polls.

"Nitish Kumar ji, this isn't time to fight elections but the coronavirus . Don't endanger people's lives in this hurry to hold the polls," he had tweeted.