English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tired of People Asking Him About ‘Acche Din’, PM Modi's Lookalike Set to Join Congress
In a surprise move, Pathak, a resident of Saharanpur, expressed willingness to join Congress after being disappointed with BJP’s performance
Abhinandan Pathak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lookalike announced his decision to campaign against the BJP. (Photo: ANI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Abhinandan Pathak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lookalike – who was also his ardent supporter – has announced his decision to campaign against the BJP.
In a surprise move, Pathak, a resident of Saharanpur, expressed willingness to join Congress after being disappointed with BJP’s performance.
“I am taken aback by seeing how the BJP is working in contrast to what Modi actually thinks and says. People have been asking me 'Acche din kb ayenge?'," Pathak told ANI.
According to a Times of India report, workers at Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee were taken by surprise when they spotted the man bearing an uncanny resemblance with PM Modi walking into their office on Wednesday. But after they realised that it was Pathak and not the prime minister, the workers reportedly mocked him about when they would receive their 15 lakhs – a reference to Modi’s poll promise of bringing back black money from abroad.
Pathak, however, said he got used to such jibes because of his looks. Pathak claimed that people would beat and abuse him because of the government's poor performance.
PM Modi’s doppelganger had campaigned for BJP on several occasions and was often spotted attending Modi’s rallies. He said that though he admired PM Modi, he was compelled to campaign against his government because it had failed to keep its word.
“I have requested the UPCC chief to facilitate my meeting with Rahul Ji so that I can convey my utmost willingness to campaign against the BJP,” Pathak was quoted as saying by Times of India.
In a surprise move, Pathak, a resident of Saharanpur, expressed willingness to join Congress after being disappointed with BJP’s performance.
“I am taken aback by seeing how the BJP is working in contrast to what Modi actually thinks and says. People have been asking me 'Acche din kb ayenge?'," Pathak told ANI.
According to a Times of India report, workers at Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee were taken by surprise when they spotted the man bearing an uncanny resemblance with PM Modi walking into their office on Wednesday. But after they realised that it was Pathak and not the prime minister, the workers reportedly mocked him about when they would receive their 15 lakhs – a reference to Modi’s poll promise of bringing back black money from abroad.
Pathak, however, said he got used to such jibes because of his looks. Pathak claimed that people would beat and abuse him because of the government's poor performance.
PM Modi’s doppelganger had campaigned for BJP on several occasions and was often spotted attending Modi’s rallies. He said that though he admired PM Modi, he was compelled to campaign against his government because it had failed to keep its word.
“I have requested the UPCC chief to facilitate my meeting with Rahul Ji so that I can convey my utmost willingness to campaign against the BJP,” Pathak was quoted as saying by Times of India.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: NorthEast United go Top After Defeating ATK in Kolkata
- Jeevan, Paes Reach Quarterfinals at Monterrey Challenger
- Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Soar the Temperature High With This Photo; See Pic
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's What Jasleen's Father Has to Say on Her Breakup With Anup Jalota
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...