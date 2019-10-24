Tirora Election Results 2019 Live Updates (तिरोरा, Tiroda): Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

64. Tirora ( ( Tiroda) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Gondiya district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,57,188 eligible electors, of which 1,27,520 were male, 1,29,667 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 563 service voters had also registered to vote.

Tirora Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 7667 60.26% Vijay Bharatlal Rahangdale LEADING NCP 4433 34.84% Bopche Ravikant Guddu Khushal BSP 131 1.03% Kamal Babulal Hatwar NOTA 121 0.95% Nota VBA 102 0.80% Sandip Rajkumar Tilgame IND 55 0.43% Vilas Gunanand Nagdeve IND 42 0.33% Rajendra Damodar Bondare IND 40 0.31% Vijay Balaji Tidke IND 35 0.28% Narnaware Dilip Manik IND 29 0.23% Bansod Dilip Waman IND 26 0.20% Rajeshkumar Mayaram Taywade IND 21 0.17% Dhananjay Dhudharam Tekam IND 21 0.17% Maskare Ramvilas Shobhelal

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,39,939 eligible electors, of which 1,20,068 were male, 1,19,871 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 563 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,98,218.

Tirora has an elector sex ratio of 1016.84.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rahangdale Vijay Bharatlal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 13098 votes which was 7.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.2% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bopache Khushal Parasram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 623 votes which was 0.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.26% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 64. Tirora Assembly segment of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency. Bhandara-Gondiya Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.05%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.09%, while it was 72.53 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -9.04%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 295 polling stations in 64. Tirora constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 289.

Extent: 64. Tirora constituency comprises of the following areas of Gondiya district of Maharashtra: Tirora Tehsil and Tirora (MC), Gondiya Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Gangazari, Goregaon Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Goregaon.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Tirora is: 21.3838 80.0136.

