Tirthahalli Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Thirthahalli): BJP Candidate Araga Jnanendra Wins

Live Status BJP Araga Jnanendra Won

Tirthahalli (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Shimoga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Shimoga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,79,705 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 89,586 are male, 90,049 female and 3 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.45 and the approximate literacy rate is 81%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,343 votes (0.96%) securing 26.69% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.97%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,826 votes (3.08%) registering 46.62% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 84.29%.