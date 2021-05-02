Tiruchendur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

215. Tiruchendur (तिरुचेन्डुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Thoothukkudi district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Tiruchendur is part of 36. Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.89%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.52%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,45,020 eligible electors, of which 1,18,807 were male, 1,26,196 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tiruchendur in 2021 is 1062.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,27,058 eligible electors, of which 1,10,939 were male, 1,16,107 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,982 eligible electors, of which 92,426 were male, 97,556 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tiruchendur in 2016 was 51. In 2011, there were 31.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Anitha R Radhakrishnan of DMK won in this seat by defeating Sarathkumar.R of AIADMK by a margin of 26,001 votes which was 15.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 52.97% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Anitha R Radhakrishnan of DMK won in this seat defeating Manoharan. Pr of AIADMK by a margin of 640 votes which was 0.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 47.04% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 215. Tiruchendur Assembly segment of Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thoothukkudi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Thoothukkudi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Tiruchendur are: Anitha R Radhakrishnan (DMK), Radhakrishnan M (AIADMK), Gloriyan S (NTK), Kennady Babu K (VTVTK), Rooswelt X (NIRP), Vadamalaipandian S (AMMK), Jayanthi M (MNM), Arumugam S (IND), Essakki Muthu (IND), Kalyanasundaram R (IND), Senthilkumar S (IND), Shaik Abdul Kader P S J (IND), Baskar C (IND), Perumal K (IND), Pon Rathna Selvan S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.04%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.49%, while it was 77% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 215. Tiruchendur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 253. In 2011 there were 210 polling stations.

EXTENT:

215. Tiruchendur constituency comprises of the following areas of Thoothukkudi district of Tamil Nadu: Tiruchendur Taluk (Part) Mavidupannai, Thenthiruperi (Kurukkattur), Thenthiruperi (Rajapathi), Sethukkuvaithan, Mela Authoor, Sernthamangalam, Punnakayal, Suganthalai, Angamangalam, Puraiyoor, Mookkuperi, Kachanavilai, Nalumavadi, Nallur, Moolakarai, Ammanpuram, Veeramanickam, Veerapandianpatnam, Pallipathu, Kayamozhi, Mela Thiruchendur, Paramankurichi, Kuthiraimozhi, Semmarikulam, Nangaimozhi, Megnanapuram, Manaduthandupathu, Lakshimipuram, Vagaivillai, Chettiapathu, Venkataramanujapuram, Athiyakurichi, Udangudi, Kulasekarapatnam, Mathavankuruchi and Manappadu villages. Thenthiruperi (TP), Authoor (TP), Kayalpattinam (TP), Arumuganeri (TP), Kanam (TP), Nazareth (TP), Tiruchendur (TP) and Udangudi (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Thoothukkudi.

The total area covered by Tiruchendur is 450 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tiruchendur is: 8°31’00.5"N 78°03’00.7"E.

