Tiruchengodu Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

96. Tiruchengodu (तिरुचेंगोडु), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Tiruchengodu is part of 16. Namakkal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.59%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,31,100 eligible electors, of which 1,12,479 were male, 1,18,584 female and 37 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tiruchengodu in 2021 is 1054.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,16,720 eligible electors, of which 1,06,192 were male, 1,10,494 female and 34 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,665 eligible electors, of which 91,399 were male, 91,266 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tiruchengodu in 2016 was 80. In 2011, there were 78.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Saraswathi Pon of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Elangoavan Bar of DMK by a margin of 3,390 votes which was 1.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 41.4% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sampathkumar. P of DMDK won in this seat defeating Sundaram. M.R. of INC by a margin of 23,945 votes which was 15.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 52.12% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 96. Tiruchengodu Assembly segment of Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Namakkal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Namakkal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 28 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 25 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Tiruchengodu are: Eswaran E R (DMK), Saraswathi Pon (AIADMK), Kalaivanan A (MIPA), Sivakumar K (TMTK), Chinnathambi K (RPOIA), Sengottuvellu N (ASCP), Natarajan P (NTK), Yuvarajkumar K (NKMK), Janagaraj R (MNM), Hemalatha R (AMMK), Eswaran A (IND), Eswaran K (IND), Eswaran G (IND), Eswaran M (IND), Karthikeyan S (IND), Shanmugasundaram T (IND), Sathieshkumar C (IND), Chandra R (IND), Saravanan K (IND), Saraswathi M (IND), Senthilkumar C (IND), Selvaramlingam (IND), Selvaraj K R (IND), Balamurugan C (IND), Balamurugan S (IND), Balajichezhian P (IND), Ranjit R (IND), Velu K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.71%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.5%, while it was 82.1% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 96. Tiruchengodu constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 256. In 2011 there were 216 polling stations.

EXTENT:

96. Tiruchengodu constituency comprises of the following areas of Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu: Tiruchengodu Taluk (Part) Karuveppampatti, Rajapalayam, Karuppagoundampalayam, Thirumangalam, Karumapuram, Koothanatham, Shenbagamadevi, Pallakkuli Agraharam, Mangalam, Sappayapuram, Mamundi Agraharam, Mallasamudram (West), Kolankondai, Goundampalayam, Sembampalayam, Karumanur, Pillanatham, Vattur, Kottapalayam, Thirumangalam Pudupalayam, Andarapatti, Chinnathambipalayam, Neikkarappatti, Kailasampalayam, Thokkavadi, Varagurampatti, Goundampalayam, Sathinayakkanpalayam, Kuppandapalayam, Oduvampalayam, Kovilpalayam, Elaiyampalayam, Goundampalayam, Vandinatham, Avinashipatti, Ramapuram, Paruthipalli, Kottaipalayam, Palamedu, Karungalpatti, Morangam, Sundangipalayam, Munjanur, Kallupalaiyam, Minnampalli, Mettupalayam, Kilapalayam, Molipalli, Unjanai, Pokkampalaiyam, Athipalaiyam, Andipalaiyam, Thottiyapalayam, Emappalli, T.Goundampalayam, Patlur, Attavanai Iraiyamangalam, Molasi, Sengodampalayam, Elaiyampalayam, Kumarapalayam, Pirithi, Animur, Sirumolasi, Vettuvampalayam, Vattapparappu, Puduppuliyampatti, Chittalandur, Marapparai and Nallipalayam villages. Mallasamudram (TP), Tiruchengode (M) and Devanankurichi (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Namakkal.

The total area covered by Tiruchengodu is 477 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tiruchengodu is: 11°23’15.7"N 77°55’57.0"E.

