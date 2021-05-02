Tiruchirappalli (East) Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

141. Tiruchirappalli (East) (Tiruchi (East), Trichy (East)) (तिरुचिरापल्ली (पूर्व)), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Tiruchirappalli (East) is part of 24. Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.56%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,54,992 eligible electors, of which 1,23,798 were male, 1,31,150 female and 44 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tiruchirappalli (East) in 2021 is 1059.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,42,482 eligible electors, of which 1,18,214 were male, 1,24,236 female and 32 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,911 eligible electors, of which 99,976 were male, 1,00,935 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tiruchirappalli (East) in 2016 was 16. In 2011, there were 34.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Natarajan .N. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Jerome Arockiaraj .G. of INC by a margin of 21,894 votes which was 13.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 47.87% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Manoharan R of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Anbil Periyasamy of DMK by a margin of 20,626 votes which was 13.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.84% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 141. Tiruchirappalli (East) Assembly segment of Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tiruchirappalli Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Tiruchirappalli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Tiruchirappalli (East) are: Inigo Irudayaraj,S (DMK), Vellamandi Natarajan,N (AIADMK), Prabu,R (NTK), Manoharan R (AMMK), Vijaia Mohanaaji (VVP), Veerasakthi,D (MNM), Aravindan,P (IND), Arockia Satheesh,A (IND), Irudayaraj,S (IND), Gaspar Regan,S (IND), Charles Sagayaraj,P (IND), Devakumar,T (IND), Balamurugan,A (IND), Maruthamuthu,N (IND), Manoharan,M (IND), Raja,S (IND), Jahir Hussain,M (IND), Sheik Abdullah,R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.87%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 68.9%, while it was 75.38% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 141. Tiruchirappalli (East) constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 258. In 2011 there were 233 polling stations.

EXTENT:

141. Tiruchirappalli (East) constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu: Tiruchirappalli Taluk (Part) Tiruchirappalli (M Corp.) Ward No.8 to 26, 33 to 35, 37, 38 and 43.. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruchirappalli.

The total area covered by Tiruchirappalli (East) is 28 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tiruchirappalli (East) is: 10°48’19.4"N 78°42’49.3"E.

