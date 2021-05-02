Tiruchuli Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Thangam Thenarasu of DMK leading

208. Tiruchuli (तिरुचुली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Virdhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Tiruchuli is part of 35. Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.94%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.75%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,21,055 eligible electors, of which 1,08,288 were male, 1,12,755 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tiruchuli in 2021 is 1041.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,07,142 eligible electors, of which 1,02,424 were male, 1,04,713 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,682 eligible electors, of which 88,191 were male, 89,491 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tiruchuli in 2016 was 384. In 2011, there were 263.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Thangam Thenarasu of DMK won in this seat by defeating Dinesh Babu, K. of AIADMK by a margin of 26,577 votes which was 15.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 53.61% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Thangam Thenarasu of DMK won in this seat defeating Esakki Muthu of AIADMK by a margin of 19,952 votes which was 13.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 54.36% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 208. Tiruchuli Assembly segment of Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Ramanathapuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Ramanathapuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 19 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Tiruchuli are: Thangam Thenarasu (DMK), Rajasekar S (AIADMK), Anandhajothi A (NTK), Sivasamy K K (AMMK), Thirumurugan Palanisamy K (PT), Manivasagam S (BDPA), Murugan S (MNM), Adaikalam R (IND), Arunkumar V (IND), Indira B (AIJMKDRI), Kalimuthu S (IND), Chennakesavan P (IND), Sethuramalingam (IND), Advocate Thangapandian M (IND), Thirumurugan G (IND), Malaialagu M (IND), Ramathilagam A (IND), Rajangam C (IND), Rajendran R (IND), Harikrishnan K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.46%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.99%, while it was 84.56% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 208. Tiruchuli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 271. In 2011 there were 246 polling stations.

EXTENT:

208. Tiruchuli constituency comprises of the following areas of Virdhunagar district of Tamil Nadu: Kariapatti Taluk Tiruchuli Taluk Aruppukkottai Taluk (Part) Kulasekaranallur, Mangulam, Melakandamangalam, Kurunaikulam, Konganakurichi, Aladipatti, Bommakottai, Kallorani, Savaspuram, Kullampatti, Muthuramalingapuram, Narthampatti, Kalayarkarisalkulam, Kalyanasundarapuram, Kallumadam, Erasinnampatti, Parattanatham, Thammanaickenpatti, Vedanatham, Silukkapatti, Mandapasalai, Maravarperungudi, Thummuchinnampatti, Thirumalaipuram, Salukkuvarpatti, Suthamadam, Thoppalakarai, Rajagopalapuram, Pullanaickenpatti, Chettikulam, Kanakai, Paralachi, Melaiyur, Vadakkunatham, Therkunatham, Sengulam, Poolangal Kallakkari, Keelkudi and Purasalur villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Virdhunagar.

The total area covered by Tiruchuli is 1300 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tiruchuli is: 9°34’03.0"N 78°13’01.2"E.

