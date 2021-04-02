Tirukkoyilur Candidate List: Key Contests in Tirukkoyilur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Tirukkoyilur Assembly constituency in VILLUPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Tirukkoyilur seat is part of the Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ponmudy K of DMK won from this seat beating Gothandaraman G of ADMK by a margin of 41,057 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Venkatesan.L of DMDK won from this this constituency defeating Thangam. M of DMK by a margin of 8,791 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Viluppuram Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Tirukkoyilur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Tirukkoyilur constituency are: V. A. T. Kalivaradhan of BJP, K. Ponmudy of DMK, L. Venkatesan of DMDK, M. Senthilkumar of IJK, Murugan of NTK